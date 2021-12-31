iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $68.79 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92.

