$401.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $401.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.
About Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.
