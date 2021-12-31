PIN (PIN) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.50 or 0.07867502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,736.61 or 0.99606908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007805 BTC.

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

