Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.50 or 0.07867502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,736.61 or 0.99606908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

