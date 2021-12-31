Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in ASML by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $801.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $806.96 and its 200-day moving average is $781.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $483.45 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $328.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

