Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $46.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

