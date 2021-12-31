Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$2.16 EPS

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce ($2.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.94). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

