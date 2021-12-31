Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $438.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.64 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

