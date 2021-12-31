100 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:WST opened at $471.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

