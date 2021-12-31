Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.