MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Reduced by Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 35.1% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,355.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,354.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,562.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 853.12 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

