Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

