Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $207.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $219.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

