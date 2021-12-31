Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,839.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

