Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $143,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

