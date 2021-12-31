Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.99 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.