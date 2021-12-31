8,500 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 225.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,772. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

