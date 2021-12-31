Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $111.88 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $126.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19.

