Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

