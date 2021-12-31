Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

