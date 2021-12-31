Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

