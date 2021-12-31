Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $214,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.36 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average is $187.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.