Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $112,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,914,000 after buying an additional 1,111,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 629.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 759,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after buying an additional 655,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.