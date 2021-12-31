Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $131,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

