Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53.

About Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

