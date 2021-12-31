CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 3.6%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.00 ($13.64) and last traded at €11.98 ($13.61). Approximately 86,244 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.56 ($13.14).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.37. The firm has a market cap of $385.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

