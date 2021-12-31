Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $363.33

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $363.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $172.16 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day moving average of $242.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.