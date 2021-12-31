Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,676 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

