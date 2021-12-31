CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $211.74. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.51 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.