Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 825 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

