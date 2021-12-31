Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,459.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,439.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

