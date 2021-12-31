$0.37 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

