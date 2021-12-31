Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,752,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,149,000. Stericycle makes up approximately 3.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

