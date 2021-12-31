Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 274.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 0.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

