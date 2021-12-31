D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 203,171 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,171 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,310,094 shares of company stock worth $127,332,161. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

