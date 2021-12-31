Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,941,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.14 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

