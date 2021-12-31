Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes makes up approximately 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.58. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

