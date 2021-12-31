Dudley & Shanley Inc. Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. AON comprises about 6.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $35,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

AON opened at $299.83 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

