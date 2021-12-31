Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.