Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.70 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

