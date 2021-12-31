Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 52,300 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

