Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.06 and a 200 day moving average of $244.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

