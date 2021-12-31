Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 105.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,923.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,797.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

