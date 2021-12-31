Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

