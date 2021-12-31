Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

