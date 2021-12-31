Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.