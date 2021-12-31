Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $150.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

