Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 563 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 217,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.