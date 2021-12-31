Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Netflix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $612.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

