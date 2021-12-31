Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,141 shares of company stock worth $36,820,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

